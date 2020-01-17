Telesystem Puts Focus on Master Agents

Company simplifies partner program, names two national channel managers

Collaboration and network products and services provider Telesystem is reorganizing its channel program to deliver more support to master agents.

The Lowdown: The Toledo, Ohio-based company said this week it is simplifying its approach around having two national channel managers that will manage assigned master-agent relationships throughout the United States.

The Details: Raymond Belair, who is located in Denver, and Philadelphia-based Brian Buchman were named the national channel managers. Both have been with Telesystem in regional channel roles. Underneath them, the company will have channel-focused account executives in target markets around the country to help with customer sales presentations and improve Telesystem’s relationship with master agents.



The company currently has account executives in the Mid-Atlantic and northern Midwest regions and will be adding more in Louisville, Kentucky, and Springfield, Illinois. After that, more positions will be created in the western United States.



Rounding out its operations, Telesystem also has sales staff and agents as well as sales support analysts and a team of sales engineers throughout the country.

Background: Telesystem offers a broad array of products and services to enterprises, including unified communications, software-defined WAN (SD-WAN), enterprise managed Wi-Fi, managed security, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, and Internet connectivity. The company runs three data centers and 39 points of presence (POPs) in the United States and delivers collaboration solutions and network services to organizations in 45 states and four countries.

The Buzz: “This is the next step in the evolution of our channel program,” Telesystem Chief Business Development Officer Bruce Wirt said. “For the last two years, we’ve heard our Agent Advisory Board members tell us that they wanted a simplified support structure at the master agent level and more field resources available to aid the success of the sub agents. This move will accomplish both goals and set the program up to better scale for future growth.”