Digital Realty Sells 10 Data Centers to Mapletree

January 17, 2020

Deal will fetch $557 million as company looks to close $8.4 billion acquisition of Interxion

Channelnomics Staff

Digital Realty, which has been an aggressive buyer in the global data center and colocation market, has sold 10 data centers in North America to Mapletree, a real estate development and investment firm based in Singapore.