LogMeIn Launches Online Marketplace

UCC company also unveils new integrations with third-party communications tools

LogMeIn is rolling out an online marketplace where organizations and partners can access applications and tools from third-party vendors that can integrate with the company’s GoTo portfolio of unified communications and collaboration (UCC) products.

The Lowdown: LogMeIn this week also unveiled a number of new and enhanced integrations with the GoTo portfolio from such vendors as Salesforce Lightning, Clio, Zoho, and Prezi.

The Details: The Boston-based company’s GoTo suite of offerings includes such products as GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, Jive (which LogMeIn bought in 2018) and GoToConnect, which combines Jive’s voice-over-IP (VoIP) phone systems and GoToMeeting’s conferencing capabilities. It also includes a range of applications and tools that touch on sales, marketing, scheduling, and collaboration.



Through the GoTo Marketplace, organizations can leverage third-party tools to enhance what they can do with the GoTo products. The newest integrations include:



>Clio and Jive/GoToConnect: Legal firms can receive alerts when a client is calling, calls can be tracked, and Jive and Clio issues can be synced.



>Prezi and GoToWebinar: Customers can bring more content and visuals onto the same screen during webinars.



>Theta Lake and GoToMeeting: Through Theta Lake, users can archive video communications, detect compliance risks, and find unintentional data sharing in video communications.



>Salesforce Lightning and GoToMeeting: Organizations can launch GoToMeeting from Salesforce to launch meetings with leads, contacts, opportunities, details of sales calls, recordings, and conversation histories.



>Salesforce Lightning and Jive/GoToConnect: Users can click-to-call using Jive Voice and GoToConnect right from Salesforce. The integration is in beta.



>Zoho and Jive/GoToConnect: Organizations can simplify call activity management for both inbound and outbound calls through the integration with Zoho CRM (Customer Relationship Management). Zoho’s Intelligent Assistant (ZIA) prioritizes and automatically routes calls based on customer needs. Zoho also integrates with GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar.

The Impact: The UCC market is expected to expand as enterprises embrace the growing number of features available both on-premises and in the cloud. Brandessence Market Research predicts the global market will expand from $31.8 billion last year to $55.2 billion in 2025.

Background: The new online marketplace and integrations come as LogMeIn is in the process of being bought by affiliates of Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital for about $4.3 billion in a deal announced last month and that will take the company private.

The Buzz: “Working the way our customers want to work, and helping to improve their productivity and efficiency, has been — and continues to be — one of our top priorities,” said Mark Strassman, senior vice president and general manager of UCC at LogMeIn. “This means supporting them from a product standpoint with our meeting, webinar, voice and room solutions, and working within their ecosystem to integrate with the tools they already use. Our new integration marketplace was built with the customer top of mind, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer these exciting new integrations.”



“Zoho’s suite of products, and our market-leading CRM in particular, provide business-critical information and serve as a platform for enabling unified customer experiences,” said Anand Nergunam, vice president of revenue growth at Zoho. “Integrating it with GoTo’s suite of products helps businesses deliver a personalized customer experience and improve efficiency. Through our partnership, we’re making it easier for businesses to leverage the full power of both platforms through simpler workflows and deep integrations.”



“Law firms need powerful technology to make their lives and the lives of their customers easier. That’s why we chose to partner with LogMeIn and their GoTo suite of products,” said Andrew Gay, manager of app and developer ecosystem at Clio. “Combining Clio Manage, Clio’s leading practice management software, with Jive offers law firms across the globe the ability to capture more billable hours and improve a client’s overall experience.”