CriticalStart, SentinelOne Partner on Endpoint, Cloud Security

Companies aim to help enterprises more quickly respond to cyber-threats

CriticalStart, which delivers managed detection and response (MDR) services through the channel, is partnering with cybersecurity vendor SentinelOne to expand its capabilities in endpoint, cloud, and Internet of Things (IoT) protection.

The Lowdown: The partnership will give CriticalStart customers access to SentinelOne products, including its S1 platform, which brings together endpoint protection, detection, response, and remediation.

The Details: With access to the SentinelOne platform, enterprises can pull all of their logs into a single place and correlate the information to ensure their environment is secure. CriticalStart’s MDR service uses a Trusted Behavior Registry to investigate alerts that are generated until those issues can be safely resolved. Users can see what actions CriticalStart analysts take to address the situation.



Organizations will be able to access the S1 platform with CriticalStart’s service through a single solution that includes services and support. SentinelOne’s platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to automatically eliminate cyber-threats both on premises and in the cloud. It also offers visibility across networks from the endpoint.



Customers also will be able to use SentinelOne’s ActiveEDR product, which identifies bad actors in real time and reduces escalated alerts by 99.9% with CriticalStart’s Trusted Behavior Registry and constant alert monitoring.

Background: Hooking up with SentinelOne is the latest move by CriticalStart to expand its reach through partnerships. In recent months the company has partnered with Microsoft and distributor Synnex, and in October said it all sales would go through the channel.

The Buzz: “We’re pleased to offer customers of both CriticalStart and SentinelOne access to best-in-breed security solutions,” CriticalStart CTO Randy Watkins said. “SentinelOne meets our testing criteria and rigorous requirements. We selected SentinelOne due to its efficacy, ease of management, and breadth of EDR capabilities. Additionally, our partnership helps address the growing head count shortage by giving organizations the resources they need to secure their operations.”



“With organizations struggling to operationalize technology and build out security programs, we’re excited about the joint offering with SentinelOne and CriticalStart,” said Raj Rajamani, chief product officer at SentinelOne. “CriticalStart is at the forefront of MDR delivery and has quickly earned a reputation of helping enterprises derive maximum results from their cybersecurity investments.”