Google Cloud Adds IBM Power Systems to Infrastructure

Move will enable enterprises to more easily migrate mission-critical workloads to the public cloud

Google Cloud is taking another step in its efforts to grow its enterprise customer base by bringing IBM’s Power systems into its lineup of infrastructure offerings.

The Lowdown: Organizations that run mission-critical applications on IBM Power systems can now bring those workloads to the cloud without having to do any recoding work to fit them onto another platform, a key consideration as enterprises look to move more of these applications to the cloud.

The Details: The cloud provider’s move is a key part of its push to enable hybrid cloud computing and to attract more enterprises to its infrastructure service, a key part of Google Cloud’s overall growth strategy under CEO Thomas Kurian. IBM Power systems are a key part of an organization’s hybrid cloud strategy because they tend to run such mission-critical workloads like SAP applications and Oracle databases.



Having the Power systems available in Google Cloud means enterprises can continue running those workloads in the clouds on system that they are comfortable with. Other benefits include:



>Integrated billing: Enterprises can deploy the Power solution through the Google Cloud Marketplace and get a unified bill from Google Cloud that includes all services used by the customer.



>Private API access: With Google Cloud’s Private API Access technology, organizations can use cloud resources privately and all Power system resources can use private IP spaces chosen by the customer. The result is low latency between the Power servers and Google Compute Engine virtual machines.



>Integrated customer support: All support concerns are addressed by Google Cloud.



>Rapid deployment: Google Cloud offers a new management console that enables a quick ramp and rapid deployment of the IBM Power solution.

The Impact: For Google Cloud, the move to embrace IBM’s Power servers makes sense. The company is a distant third in the public cloud service provider market behind Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, and views enterprises as a key way to close the gap.(IBM also is a player in the public cloud space.) A survey last year by Dell Technologies’ Virtustream business found that 97% of respondents saw migrating mission-critical applications to the cloud as an important part of their larger multicloud strategies.

Background: Google Cloud isn’t the only cloud provider looking to bring Power systems to their cloud services. Microsoft officials last fall said they were bringing IBM’s Power9 systems to the Azure public cloud.



Google is no stranger to IBM. The company more than six years ago helped form the OpenPower Foundation to help IBM extend the reach of its Power architecture and in 2016 teamed with Rackspace to create Zaius, a system based on the Power9 chip that eventually was added to Google’s own infrastructure.

The Buzz: “Enterprises looking to the cloud to modernize their existing infrastructure and streamline their business processes have many options,” Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president of global ecosystem at Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post. “At one end of the spectrum, some organizations are replatforming entire legacy systems to adopt the cloud. Many others, however, want to continue leveraging their existing infrastructure while still benefiting from the cloud’s flexible consumption model, scalability, and new advancements in areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics. To help you meet your cloud goals, whatever they may be, Google Cloud now offers IBM Power Systems as part of our cloud solutions. Today, customers can run IBM Power Systems as a service on Google Cloud—whether you’re using AIX, IBM i, or Linux on IBM Power.”