CloudJumper Taps Lenovo, Cisco Vet for Channel Post

January 14, 2020

Amie Ray will be responsible for opening up new alliance and distribution channels for SaaS vendor

Channelnomics Staff

CloudJumper has brought on another channel executive, continuing its efforts to build out its partner capabilities to help grow its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business.