Insight Partners to Acquire Veeam for $5 Billion

January 9, 2020

Private equity firm to move Veeam headquarters to US, accelerate cloud strategy

Channelnomics Staff

Private equity firm Insight Partners is buying Veeam in a $5 billion bid to grow the Switzerland-based data management and protection vendor’s presence in the United States and accelerate its efforts in the cloud.