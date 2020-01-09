Aruba Networks Bulks Up Security for SD-Branch

Adds intrusion detection, Zero Trust model to solution

Aruba Networks is strengthening the security in its software-defined branch (SD-Branch) solution to help retailers, hotels, and other industries with highly distributed operations that are embracing the Internet of Things (IoT) and mobility to keep customers coming to their stores.

The Lowdown: The company, owned by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, also is enhancing the reliability of the offering through the introduction of a branch gateway the provides built-in cellular access as a connectivity option.

The Details: Aruba’s SD-Branch strategy is part of a larger trend in the industry that essentially collapses network functions for branch operations onto single platform, a market that Doyle Research expects will grow to almost $3 billion by 2023. For Aruba, its solution integrates the company’s Branch Gateways and Aruba Central cloud management platform for single-point control of software defined-WAN (SD-WAN), wired, and wireless networking.

In distributed environments with a large attack surface, security becomes key.



Aruba’s expanded SD-Branch security features include:



>Intrusion detection and prevention (IDS/IPS) capabilities integrated into its ClearPass Policy Manager and Policy Enforcement Firewall, leveraging role-based access. It alerts network administrators to malware or suspicious behavior.



>Extended Zero Trust security model through an enhanced SD-WAN Orchestrator in Aruba Central, enabling network operations to deploy secure overlays in large-scale edge infrastructures that can ensure a secure connection between thousands of remote locations to applications in central data centers or the cloud.



In addition, the cellular access in the 9004 Series gateways ensure greater reliability and a more consistent customer experience.

Background: Aruba’s new gateway capabilities competes with the Meraki Gateway MG21 Cisco introduced at its Partner Summit in November, which offers similar wireless WAN cellular capabilities.

The Buzz: “Aruba pioneered the SD-Branch solution, creating a new category beyond pure-play SD-WAN offerings that gives retail IT the ability to face the higher-level challenges of remote branch connectivity, such as reducing device footprint, unified management across WAN and LAN, and security,” said Kishore Seshadri, vice president and general manager of SD-WAN solutions at Aruba. “Today’s advancements extend Aruba’s SD-Branch solution to further support retail network operators with new, integrated in-store security capabilities, public cloud workload orchestration, and resiliency that retailers need for non-stop operations.”



“As we continue to grow our retail stores internationally, we are laser-focused on using technology to deliver our customers a truly unique shopping experience,” said Stewart Ebrat, CIO at Vera Wang. “With Aruba’s SD-Branch solution as the solid foundation for a secure, easy-to-deploy and centrally managed infrastructure, we will also be able to better engage with our customers by identifying them via their mobile phones so that store associates can help personalize and transform their in-store shopping experience.”