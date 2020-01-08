Adaptiv Scoops Up LiveQoS to Improve SD-WAN Offerings

Deal brings application-acceleration capabilities to Adaptiv’s cloud-based services

Adaptiv Networks is looking to improve the R&D and technological capabilities of its software defined-WAN (SD-WAN) services with the acquisition of LiveQoS, a company that offers network technologies to improve the performance of business-class applications.

The Lowdown: Adaptiv, which offers a cloud-based SD-WAN through its partner network, closed the deal for LiveQoS last month but announced the acquisition this week.

The Details: With the LiveQoS acquisition, Quebec-based Adaptiv inherited a range of technologies – including voice-over-IP (VoIP), unified communications, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and file transfer – that help Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) providers, computer and networking gear makers, and enterprises to improve the performance of their applications on the Internet.



Adaptiv officials said bringing LiveQoS into the fold will improve its SD-WAN offerings and boost the company’s growth plans. The company also will benefit by the expertise of LiveQoS’s workforce and its various patents.



No financial information about the deal was released.

The Impact: SD-WAN represents the fastest-growing segment of the larger network virtualization space, driven by the need for more modern networks in the age of the cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT), SaaS, and greater mobility, and the demand for multiple connection types for the WAN beyond traditional MPLS. IDC analysts predict the global SD-WAN market will grow at almost 31% a year between 2018 and 2023, when it will reach $5.25 billion.

Background: Adaptiv is looking to grow a business that currently has more than 250 customers and more than 2,500 sites deployed through 25 partners in North America. The company in September partnered with SkySwitch, a white-label Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) provider, and two months later secured $1.5 million in funding from BDC Capital to expand its channel partner network and increase annual recurring revenue nine-fold over the next five years.

The Buzz: “LiveQoS engineers are world class and we are delighted to have them join the Adaptiv Networks team,” Adaptiv CEO Bernard Breton said. “By strengthening our R&D capabilities and technological leadership, we will be able to jumpstart our aggressive growth plan to meet the accelerating opportunities in the global SD-WAN market.”



“Combining LiveQoS Internet acceleration technologies with Adaptiv Networks cloud-managed SD-WAN solutions will create more value for the Adaptiv Networks customers,” said Salim Nensi, CEO of LiveQoS. “The LiveQoS team is excited to join a company which has clearly stated its goal of leading the SD-WAN revolution and we are looking forward to contributing to this success.”