Imperva Appoints Infor, Oracle Vet as CEO

Pam Murphy takes the reins of cybersecurity firm

Cybersecurity firm Imperva this week named Pam Murphy, a veteran tech executive with such companies as Infor and Oracle, as CEO.

The Lowdown: The appointment of Murphy comes as the company wraps up its first year under the ownership of private equity firm Thoma Bravo. Murphy takes over for interim CEO Charles Goodman, who will remain chairman of the board.

The Details: Murphy takes over a company with a broad array of products and services for enterprise application and data security, including a web application firewall, bot management, protection against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, data risk and attacks analytics, data masking, and vulnerability discovery.



Before coming to Imperva, Murphy spent nine years as Infor’s COO, cobbling together a collection of acquisitions to create a global business software business, building out the company’s cloud roadmap, and working out an infrastructure partnership with Amazon Web Services that expanded its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) capabilities. She also held executive positions during her almost 11 years with Oracle, and she currently is on the board of Rockwell Automation.



In a blog post, Murphy said she came to Imperva for a number of reasons, including that security has become a key issue for enterprises, particularly as they navigate an increasingly complex IT environment that includes the cloud, edge computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT).



“As someone who has been on the other side of needing to be protected against cybercriminals, I am deeply respectful of the huge responsibility of cybersecurity companies to keep their customers’ data and applications safe,” she wrote. “It is a responsibility that I vow to take very seriously in my role at Imperva given the criticality of it to our customers and in turn their obligations to their customers.”

Background: The Redwood Shores, California-based company, founded in 2002, has more than 1,000 employees has, when it last reported quarterly financial numbers in September 2018 before being bought by Thoma Bravo, officials said they expected third-quarter revenues of between $90 million and $92 million and billings between $103 million and $105 million.

The Buzz: “Imperva offers incredible solutions that help our customers navigate the complex and dynamic world of security, risk and compliance, while at the same time enabling progressive business transformation in an increasingly challenging marketplace,” Murphy said. “I’m looking forward to building on the foundation laid by our outstanding leadership team and capitalizing on Imperva’s market-leading products. Our relentless focus on our customers and their needs will always come first as we seize the many opportunities that lie ahead and significantly grow the business both domestically and internationally.”



“We’re excited to have Pam join us on our mission to protect critical assets from cybercriminals’ ever-changing attacks,” Goodman said. “As an accomplished executive who has led operations for some of the world’s largest software companies and demonstrated ability to deliver customer value on a massive scale, she is perfectly positioned to lead Imperva through our next phase of growth.”