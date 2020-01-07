Channelnomics Original

Accenture to Buy Symantec Security Business from Broadcom

January 7, 2020

Deal comes two months after Broadcom closed $10.7 billion for Symantec’s cybersecurity group

Channelnomics Staff

Broadcom is selling Symantec’s Cyber Security Services business to global systems integrator Accenture, two months after completing the $10.7 billion deal that brought the Symantec business into the fold.