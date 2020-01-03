Juniper Taps Extreme Veteran for Top Channel Role

Gordon Mackintosh will be responsible for driving enhanced partner program around AI, cloud

Juniper Networks has named Gordon Mackintosh, the former head of channels for rival Extreme Networks, to lead its channel and virtual sales efforts.

The Lowdown: The appointment of Macintosh, announced Friday, comes almost two months after the networking vendor enhanced its channel program to encourage partners to address customer demand around artificial intelligence (AI) and the cloud.

The Details: Mackintosh is taking over as worldwide vice president of channel and virtual sales and will be responsible for the company’s go-to-market partner strategy that leverages Juniper’s cloud-based enterprise offerings that increasingly are using AI techniques as well as its managed services portfolio. A key task will be to make working with Juniper easier for partners.



Juniper officials noted the rapidly changing demands on enterprise networks as the cloud becomes a dominant computing model and such advanced technologies as AI, 5G broadband connectivity, and the Internet of Things (IoT) come to the fore. In addition, all this raises complexity and network security concerns among customers, which is where partners can play a significant role around technology consulting, procurement, and deployment, they said.



That will include leveraging the new incentives and other features in Juniper’s Partner Advantage 2020 program, which were announced in November. The company introduced new specializations, rewards, and sales enablement curriculum focused on AI and the cloud. Mackintosh will be responsible for developing a sales strategy to enable AI-based wired and wireless networking opportunities, leveraging Juniper’s $405 million acquisition in 2019 of Mist and its AI-powered cloud-based managed technology.

Background: Macintosh comes to Juniper after four years as vice president of worldwide channels at Extreme and eight years at Cisco Systems in a number of sales and channel roles that included cloud and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technologies. His appointment comes after Christian Alvarez, who had been Juniper’s worldwide head of channels and distribution, left in September for hyperconverged infrastructure vendor Nutanix.

The Buzz: “Juniper Networks has a great reputation in the partner community with its strong technology and solutions in AI-driven enterprise, multicloud networking and connected security solutions. I couldn’t be more honored to lead Juniper’s global partner organization into the future,” Mackintosh said. “The opportunity ahead for Juniper and its partners is vast, but to seize it, we must collaborate more effectively and move faster. Partners continue to be an integral part of Juniper’s growth strategy in all segments and I’m truly excited to join the team to continue to create innovative strategies that help partners accelerate their business into the multicloud era.”



“We’re thrilled to have Gordon lead Juniper’s Global Partner Sales,” said Marcus Jewell, Juniper’s executive vice president and chief sales officer. “Gordon has had proven success in leading innovative and high-performing teams, establishing a culture of collaboration, developing people and, most importantly, prioritizing and strengthening the incredible relationships with our partners.”