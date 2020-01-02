Dell Intros New Latitude, XPS PCs Ahead of CES

New Latitude 9510 features AI, 5G capabilities for better response, long battery life, fast connectivity

Dell is getting a jump on next week’s CES 2020 with the unveiling of new business PCs that include artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G capabilities and new designs aimed at being thinner and lighter.

The Lowdown: The world’s third-largest PC vendor this week introduced the latest addition to its Latitude portfolio, the 15-inch 9510 2-in-1, and its XPS lineup, the 13.4-inch XPS 13 and XPS 13 Developer Edition.

The Details: The company is targeting the premium market with the new systems. The Latitude 9510 leverages AI and machine learning capabilities to improve system responsiveness, simplify signing on, and increase battery life to up to 30 hours.



Key features in the system include:



>Fast connectivity: The PC includes 5G broadband and Intel Wi-Fi 6 capabilities, including 5G atennas in the speakers to keep its InfinityEdge display.



Power, management, and security: It is powered by the Intel’s 10th Gen Core i7 processors and leverages the chip maker’s vPro platform.



>Small, light, quiet design: It weighs 3.2 pounds and includes carbon blade fans and dual heat pipes.



>AI-based software: Dell Optimizer includes ExpressResponse, ExpressCharge, and ExpressSign-in for launching frequently used applications faster, improving utilization based on usage patterns for better battery life, and sensing a user’s presence for faster log-in and enhanced security.



With the XPS 13, new features include:



>Large display: A 13.4-inch display in an 11-inch form factor, with a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio and 25% brighter XPS InfinityEdge technology. Narrow bezels on each side reduce the display borders.



>Latest Intel chips: Powered by Intel’s 10th Gen Core processors.



>Improved design: It includes machined aluminum, carbon fiber, woven glass fiber, and Gorilla Glass.



>Developer Edition: It comes with Ubuntu 18.04LTS Linux rather than the traditional Windows 10.



The 9510 will be available in March. The XPS 13 will be available in the United States, Canada, Sweden, UK, Germany, and France Jan. 7 and globally next month. The Developer Edition will be available in the United States, Canada, and several European countries in February.

The Impact: The commercial segment continues to be the key driver of a global PC market that has seen shipments grow in recent quarters, according to IDC. In the third quarter, the number of shipments increased 3% year-over-year, and Dell remained in the number-three position with 17.1% of the market, behind Lenovo and HP Inc. It’s been aided by a strong portfolio of commercial products and a healthy gaming business.

The Buzz: “The PC industry has never been more vibrant with built-in AI, 5G, and the best design we’ve ever seen, all to help make our lives easier and more fulfilled,” said Sam Burd, president of Dell’s Client Solutions Group. “What’s exciting to me is that, with all of the cool news we’ll see come out of CES next week, the PC plays a central role in helping people innovate, influence and achieve more.”



“PC users have become increasingly savvy about the devices they choose for work and play, gravitating toward more premium products that emphasize good design, strong performance and intuitive technologies,” said Tom Mainelli, group vice president for devices and consumer at IDC. “Our research shows an increasing percentage of new employees are choosing jobs based on the devices employers offer, and both IT buyers and consumers are interested in PCs with next-generation display, connectivity and battery technologies.”