U.S. Enterprises Combining IoT, Blockchain: Gartner

December 23, 2019

Organizations are looking for improved security, efficiencies, and costs

Channelnomics Staff

Organizations that already have Internet of Things (IoT) programs underway are increasingly adopting blockchain technology to improve security, increasing efficiencies, and lower costs, according to a recent survey by Gartner analysts.