Accenture Buys Clarity for AI, Machine Learning Expertise

December 23, 2019

Adds to growing collection of skills around big data analytics

Channelnomics Staff

Accenture is dipping into its massive wallet again in the waning days of 2019 to buy Clarity Insights, an expert in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning and which will add to the system integrator’s data analytics capabilities.