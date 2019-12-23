Accenture Buys Clarity for AI, Machine Learning Expertise

Adds to growing collection of skills around big data analytics

Accenture is dipping into its massive wallet again in the waning days of 2019 to buy Clarity Insights, an expert in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning and which will add to the system integrator’s data analytics capabilities.

The Lowdown: The planned acquisition of Clarity will help Accenture address the growing demand among enterprises to scale their AI and machine learning efforts and to more quickly analyze the rapidly growing amount of data that they’re generating.

The Details: Clarity, an 11-year-old data analytics consulting firm based in Chicago, will become part of Accenture’s Applied Intelligence business, a unit that the company has been expanding both through internal innovation as well as acquisitions, including Knowledgent and Kogentix in 2018 and more recently Pragsis Bidoop and Analytics8 this year.



Clarity’s business is built around working with large enterprises from the time they launch their AI, analytics, and automation initiatives to implementing the strategy and supplying engineering capabilities. They partner with enterprises in an array of industries, including financial services, healthcare, and insurance.



The acquisition will add almost 350 new employees to Accenture’s workforce of more than 492,000. No financial details of the deal were released.

Background: Accenture this year set aside $1.5 billion to spend on acquisitions to bolster is capabilities in a range of areas, including big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and the cloud. In its 2019 fiscal year, the company spent almost $1.2 billion to buy 33 companies. It just closed out its 2020 fiscal year first quarter with $11.4 billion in revenue, a 7% increase over the same time last year.

The Buzz: “Clarity Insights’s combination of strong technical talent, combined with deep industry expertise, will fortify and broaden our ability to help our clients scale AI across their businesses,” said Athina Kanioura, chief analytics officer and global lead for Applied Intelligence at Accenture. “Their focus on insight-driven transformation for healthcare bolsters Accenture’s capabilities and is particularly critical now, when our resarch shows that 87% of healthcare executives surveyed report that they know how to pilot, but struggle to scale AI across their business.”



“We were drawn to Accenture, in large part, because of the synergies in how we approach clients,” Clarity President and CEO Neil Huse said. “Fully understanding clients’ business goals and objectives is the first step to a successful AI deployment. From there our team can pull together the right data foundation, tools and accelerators that will smooth their path to adoption. With Accenture, we’ll be able to accelerate this shared vision for success and help more clients get there, more quickly.”