Boomi Buying Data Management Startup Unifi

Dell Technologies company to integrate Unifi technology into its iPaaS platform

Dell Technologies subsidiary Boomi is bringing greater artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities with the planned acquisition of startup Unifi Software, which sells data management tools based on the company’s OneMind machine learning engine.

The Lowdown: Unifi’s technologies will help Boomi boost its integrated Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) platform, which enables data and application integration across various environments, including public clouds, hybrid clouds, and the edge.

The Details: Boomi officials plan to integrate Unifi’s technology into the iPaaS platform. Unifi offers two products, including the Unifi Data Catalog, which is designed to enable enterprises to automatically organize, search, access, and analyze data from more than five dozen sources. It also offers natural language queries that leverages the OneMind technology. The company’s Unifi Data Platform includes the Data Catalog and includes other data management capabilities, including self-service data preparation and workflow automation.



Both products can be deployed on premises or in private or public clouds.



Integrating the products will help enterprises and channel partners better integrate various environments that collect and store data, and then share and analyze the data to drive better and faster business decisions.



The deal is expected to close in the near future. No financial details were released.

The Impact: With the rise of the cloud, proliferation of mobile devices, rapid growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), and emergence of advanced workloads like AI and machine learning, data has become coin of the realm. The massive growth in the amount of data being generated is putting a premium on the ability to manage and analyze it. According to a report from MarketsandMarkets, the master data management space will grow from $9.5 billion last year to $22 billion by 2023.

Background: Unifi, based in San Mateo, California, in April raised $17 million in Series C funding, bringing to $49 million the amount raised since it launched in 2014. At the same time, Matt Mosman, who had been CEO with three other startups (iCiX, Levanta, and Cerebian) and was senior vice president of corporate development at Oracle, took over as Unifi’s CEO.

The Buzz: “Boomi continues to drive the industry and redefine iPaaS. With the growth of multi-cloud, edge, and hybrid IT, managing data has become an enormous challenge for enterprises. This acquisition allows our customers to derive insights, deliver intelligence, and drive action from known and unknown enterprise data. For most customers, on average, between 60-73% of their data is unknown, that was a huge blind spot when transforming your business,” Boomi CEO Chris McNabb said. “Today’s acquisition of Unifi Software expands Boomi’s data management capabilities. Unifi has a team of passionate, talented and motivated professionals and I am excited to welcome them into the Boomi family.”



“Boomi is further extending its leadership position with this acquisition by providing customers with an unprecedented, data management platform with pervasive artificial intelligence at its core,” said Steve Wood, chief product officer of Boomi. “Unifi Software not only enables data discovery and cataloging, but also data preparation in one platform which is key to truly leveraging your data to drive business insights.”



“The Unifi team has worked hard during the past few years to create the leading intelligent data preparation and catalog platform, identified as such by industry analysts, and we’re thrilled that Boomi has recognized our leadership,” said Sean Keenan, Unifi co-founder and vice president of product. “We are excited to join forces with Boomi to accelerate data-driven insights for customers. Together we’ll be a formidable combination,” added Ayush Parashar, Unifi co-founder and VP of Engineering.



“iPaaS has evolved into a strategic tool in enterprises and, as the industry leader, customers are expecting Boomi to provide solutions to all data-related problems,” Thameem Khan, director of product strategy at Boomi, wrote in a blog post. “The addition of data catalog and preparation to the Boomi integration platform helps the customer discover, describe, trust, and prepare the data to find more value out of it and innovate.