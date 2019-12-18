Channelnomics Original

Partnership
0

CloudJumper Partners With IT Consultancy Crayon

December 18, 2019

Alliance will give MSPs, enterprises more flexibility with Microsoft VDI in Azure

Channelnomics Staff

CloudJumper, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company with expertise in remote and virtual desktops, is partnering with consulting and managed service firm Crayon to give MSPs and enterprises more management and security options in the cloud.