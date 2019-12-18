CloudJumper Partners With IT Consultancy Crayon

Alliance will give MSPs, enterprises more flexibility with Microsoft VDI in Azure

CloudJumper, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company with expertise in remote and virtual desktops, is partnering with consulting and managed service firm Crayon to give MSPs and enterprises more management and security options in the cloud.

The Lowdown: The strategic partnership, announced this week, is the latest move by CloudJumper in recent months to grow its presence in the channel and among MSPs.

The Details: The two companies will bring together CloudJumper’s Cloud Workspace Management Suite for virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and remote desktop services (RDS) capabilities with Crayon’s expertise in managed services and its consulting practice around economics in the cloud. The combination of the two will give managed service providers and organizations the ability to build their own services that take advantage of Microsoft’s Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) collection of services in Azure.



CloudJumper’s product development team has spent the past two years working with its counterpart from Microsoft on WVD, and the company’s management suite provides automation, orchestration workflow, and policy capabilities to enable users to manage WVD in real time and at scale. The suite also lets MSPs and enterprises deploy thousands of WVD virtual machines, something not available in a native UI in Azure.



Partnering with Oslo, Norway-based Crayon further enhances CloudJumper’s expertise in cloud Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Workspace-as-a-Service (WaaS) environments.

Background: CloudJumper for the past few months has been expanding its presence in the channel. The company in September hired Microsoft veteran Mark Foust to run its sales unit and grow the channel business and a month later brought on two other executives, Mike Celayeta and Jim DeFlumeri, to work with MSPs and expand channel sales. Also in October, the company expanded its partnership with The 20, an MSP cooperative.

The Buzz: “The advent of WVD and the partnership with a respected industry leader like Crayon extends the reach of our combined solutions globally,” CloudJumper President JD Helms said. “Customers are demanding choice and flexibility in their managed workspace providers and CloudJumper is uniquely positioned to do just that.”



“Crayon’s deep experience in all aspects of the digitalization journey helps ensure the success of the new partnership. We are pleased to combine CloudJumper’s advanced platform with Crayon’s unique SAM to Cloud Consultancy Services as companies take the next step in digital transformation with their move to Windows Virtual Desktop,” said Alex Picchietti, global director of cloud services for Crayon. “The wealth of expertise from both companies will support organizations making this important move to improve productivity and operational efficiency.”