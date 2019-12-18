8×8 Opens UCaaS Platform, Partner Program to VARs

Resellers get access to range of channel services including lead generation, marketing campaigns

Cloud-based communications company 8×8 is now welcoming VARs onto its cloud communications platform and its fast-growing Elev8 partner program.

The Lowdown: The addition of resellers to the platform and partner program will accelerate a channel initiative by 8×8 that’s seeing not only the number of partners in the program but also the number of deals being made through the channel accelerating.

The Details: The Elev8 program offers a range of benefits and services to partners to help them embrace what company officials see as a $50 billion market opportunity, including tiered levels, dedicated funds for lead generation and conversion, customizable campaigns to reach out to prospective customers, account planning, and co-branded prospect events. In addition, partners can participate in product demos and activities like Elev8 “blitz days,” a program for building out pipelines. VARs also can use the PartnerXchange partner portal to independently quote, order, provision, and manage customer accounts and access certification content and marketing assets.



Bringing VARs into the partner program comes after 8×8 grew its referral partner program this year to more than 1,000 channel agents. The company in October said that in its fiscal second quarter, channel bookings increased 80% year-over-year, growing to represent 59% of all new bookings.

The Impact: 8×8 offers an array of products and services around Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS), including videoconferencing, chat, and cloud contact center. The company sells to companies of every size, including enterprises, but small and midmarket businesses – which rely heavily on channel partners – are a key focus. In the second quarter, small businesses (those with less than $50 million in revenue) accounted for 58% of 8×8’s annual recurring revenue (ARR), while midsize companies (with revenue between $50 million and $1 billion) made up 26%.

The Buzz: “8×8 is a channel-first company, and we have seen tremendous acceleration this year, with channel bookings growing 80 percent or more in each of the past three quarters. Now is the right time to add VARs to our partner program. They bring critical customer relationships and expertise where together we can ensure that organizations of all sizes can benefit from the award-winning cloud communication solutions in the 8×8 portfolio,” said John DeLozier, senior vice president and global channel chief at 8×8. “We’ve invested meaningfully in enabling VARs on our Elev8 partner program and can now support all of our channel partners as they convert customers from legacy, on-premises systems to modern cloud solutions. We’re committed to providing the resources they need aligned with the business model they want to succeed.”



“It’s exciting that 8×8 is taking their channel program to the next level by adding the VAR community,” said Kevin Butler, vice president of product and marketing at Vertical Communications, an early adopter of 8×8’s VAR partner program. “8×8 enables us to deliver a single-source solution for a complete communication offering, making it easier to scale and help more customers transition to the cloud.”