Pivot3 Adds AI, Automation Features to HCI Software

December 16, 2019

New capabilities designed to drive performance, data protection

Channelnomics Staff

Pivot3 is adding more artificial intelligence (AI) and automation capabilities to its Acuity infrastructure software to improve performance and data protection in hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) environments that are increasingly being inundated with data from such use cases as video surveillance.