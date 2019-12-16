Partnership Is Key for Steelcase, Microsoft

Companies bank on alliances to evangelize the power of workspace collaboration.

Steelcase is no stranger to partnership. The company, founded 100-plus years ago, has forged alliances with more than a dozen companies around the globe to bring elegantly, ergonomically, and creatively designed workspaces to organizations riding the collaboration wave.



In 2017, Steelcase made tracks into a new market – IT – by teaming up with Microsoft to explore how a “thoughtfully designed ecosystem of places and devices” could support the way people work in modern times.



This July, Steelcase deepened the relationship and pressed further into the tech space, signing deals with brand-name IT distributors around the world to sell its Roam solution, a system of mobile stands and wall mounts, and Microsoft’s Surface Hub 2S, an all-in-one digital whiteboard, meeting platform, and collaborative computing device.



The partnerships around collaboration are paying dividends for everyone.



Steelcase, which already has a channel of its own – a global network of 800-plus dealer locations – will resell the Surface Hub-Roam combo. Through its dealings with Microsoft, the company now has access to authorized Surface Hub resellers and distributors in the IT channel as well. The typical partner serves midmarket companies and/or enterprises. The disties include broadline players Ingram Micro, Tech Data, and Synnex, as well as regional companies such as Microsoft distributor Redington.



In an article at Channel Buzz, a news, information, and analysis blog for the Canadian IT channel community, Jennifer McCready, global channel chief at Steelcase and a veteran of the traditional IT channel, said there’s a “growing opportunity around the collaborative workforce and a new narrative we’re bringing into the IT channel [that] will drive incremental sales.” Steelcase also plans to leverage its foothold in the IT space by hosting networking events with the reseller and distributor community, McCready said.



As for Microsoft channel partners, the opportunities are equally appealing.



The Surface Hub 2S allows solution providers to target enterprises that are assigning a high value to their collaboration efforts and initiatives. The device is ideal for large conference rooms, huddle spaces, and personal offices, and especially suited for vertical markets in which modern collaboration is key to learning, productivity, and decision-making, such as higher-education classrooms, control rooms, health care facilities, manufacturing floors, and design studios.



In the software arena, Microsoft is opening doors for partners and customers alike with its collaboration offerings — chiefly Office 365 and Teams.



Having recently announced a number of enhancements to Teams at its Ignite 2019 event, Microsoft is relying on IT channel partners to spread the word about the cloud-based app.



According to the software behemoth, the potential benefits for partners are significant. In an online partner guide recently released by Microsoft, the company laid out some of the financial opportunities for the channel: $934 per user in a complete teamwork deployment, including Calling and Meetings for enterprises; $30 per month per user in potential revenue by adding Calling and Meetings to the teamwork package; and $1,500 per room per year in managed services for Team Rooms.



Microsoft also outlined the key steps for building a Teams Calling and Meetings channel business:



> Analyze the market: Take a look at the market landscape to determine how Microsoft Calling, Meetings, and Devices can help differentiate your business.

> Explore opportunities: Learn how Microsoft’s collaboration tools can drive profits through licensing, deployment, device sales, and managed services.

> Identify stakeholders: Take stock of the key roles involved in building out a partner practice for Teams solutions.

> Take inventory of skills: Determine the skills and capabilities you have in place now and what expertise needs to be acquired to build a practice around Teams Calling, Meetings, and Devices.

> Craft a plan: Once the skills are evaluated, the next step is to create a training plan to ensure that the right capabilities are in place for the sales and technical teams.

> Create a service portfolio: Partners will need to have a service lineup that supports customers throughout the Microsoft Teams lifecycle. To develop a repeatable offering, you can leverage market accelerators and IP kits.

> Go to market: Once everything for the Teams offering is established, partners can use go-to-market programs to drive customer interest in Teams services.



And this is all just the proverbial tip of the iceberg. As the collaboration market continues to grow – it’s on track to hit $45 billion by year’s end, according to Synergy Research Group – the opportunities for Steelcase, Microsoft, and their portfolio of partners and allies will only expand.