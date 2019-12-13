Scale Computing Intros Small System for the Edge

HE150 aimed at IoT, industrial, and commercial applications

Scale Computing is putting a lot of compute and storage power into a small hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) package that enterprises and channel players can deploy in edge environments.

The Lowdown: The HE150, the latest appliance in Scale’s HC3 lineup, is an Intel-based system designed to be deployed in small clusters in remote or space-constrained sites that need high-availability infrastructure but don’t have a rack or server closet.

The Details: The tiny system is 4.6 inches wide, 1.7 inches high, and 4.4 inches deep, taking up about the same amount of space as three smartphones, according to Scale officials. It’s based on Intel’s NUC mini-computer design and is an all-flash storage-based appliance that leverages NVMe protocol for accelerating flash and other non-volatile memory.



It also houses Scale’s new HC3 Edge Fabric, a networking mesh for edge environments like retail stores where low-cost but resilient connectivity is important. The appliance also includes disaster recovery, rolling upgrades, integrated data protection, and high-availability clustering.



Use cases include not only chain stores but also Internet of Things (IoT) applications and industrial workloads. The appliance is available now starting at $5,000 for a three-node cluster.

The Impact: Given the rise of the cloud, IoT, increasingly mobile devices, and modern applications like analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), the edge is becoming a key part of enterprise IT environments. With so much data being generated at the edge and applications being accessed outside of core data centers, demand is growing among organizations and the channel for more compute and storage capabilities to be placed closer to the devices creating the data and consuming the applications. Systems like the HE150 are designed to meet that demand.

Background: Analysts with Grand View Research are expecting the global edge computing market to grow 54% a year through 2025, when it will reach almost $28.9 billion.

The Buzz: “A growing number of distributed organizations require infrastructure at the edge of the network, specifically at sites where there are limited IT staff available. With edge computing on the rise, organizations are requiring solutions that can fit small-footprint requirements with robust application performance, while still being affordable, efficient, and simple to manage remotely,” said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. “This is why we created our newest HE150 appliance, making edge computing a financially viable and practical option for more organizations. Our ability to deliver HCI technology in a smaller form factor and at a lower price point is making edge computing capabilities and resources more accessible to many organizations.”



“With no IT staff on-site, downtime is a constant concern at each of our locations. Downtime can cost us tens of thousands of dollars, and therefore is not an option…,” explained Jeff Miller, director of IT at Jerry’s Foods. “I was blown away by the simplicity and functionality of Scale Computing’s edge solutions. It’s making a huge impact on my day-to-day IT operations. With the addition of the HE150, distributed enterprises now have the ability to scale up or down depending on their edge computing needs.”



“The high functionality, reliability, and performance of HE150 represents a major breakthrough that will open up new markets for Scale Computing and its partners, including Infrastructure Technology Solutions,” said Joel Althoff, president of IT service provider Infrastructure Technology Solutions. “Scale Computing’s HE150 opens up a new door to edge computing, delivering an affordable edge solution equipped with disaster recovery and resiliency that’s truly innovative in the marketplace.”